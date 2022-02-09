'Powerhouse' International Women’s Day event for Carlow Women in Business  

“Powerhouse” - Carlow Businesswomen’s Network, facilitated by Carlow County Council’s - Local Enterprise Office, celebrates International Women’s Day on Monday 7th March 2022 with an inspiring online panel discussion around female leadership broadcasted from the Carlow Local Enterprise Offices as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.



This inaugural event for 2022 includes panellists Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council and Carlow native and business owner Jo Browne from Jo Browne - Natural Bamboo Products. Here they will share their leadership and life stories with Carlow Businesswomen.

The Powerhouse Network has provided a peer learning and support network over the past six months to businesswomen in Carlow. The regular online sessions have provided experienced guest speakers, networking opportunities and inspiration throughout.



Business owner Jo Browne is looking forward to sharing her experience at the event. Jo commented ‘County Carlow is populated with many inspiring female leaders and this event is about celebrating these women and their contribution to Carlow and the wider communities’.

Jane Manzor from Manzor Marketing co-ordinators of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of the Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office says:

"this will be yet another inspiring event for Carlow Businesswomen, presenting an opportunity to learn from fellow female leaders and to interact with the panel to discuss female leadership. I look forward to welcoming the attendees to what is expected to be another unmissable event."



Speaking of the event, Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor (Acting) with Carlow Local Enterprise Office said:

“We are delighted to host our first event during Enterprise Week for the Powerhouse Network and more importantly to acknowledge International Women’s Day”.

Melissa continued to say “County Carlow has a number of world class female leaders in all walks of life and this event give us all an opportunity to stop and take stock of the role of female leaders in County Carlow who provide inspiration to the next generation of female led enterprises”.

Doyle concluded by saying “We look forward to hosting a series of events in 2022 which are particularly suitable for female business owners and managers in County Carlow, and all are very welcome to attend”



The Powerhouse – International Women’s Day Event will run from 12pm to 1:30pm on Monday 7th of March, 2022 online ( broadcasted from Carlow Visual Arts Centre).



Please register online at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/264196477777 or call 059 9129783