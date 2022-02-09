Search

09 Feb 2022

'Powerhouse' International Women’s Day event for Carlow Women in Business  

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

09 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

“Powerhouse” - Carlow Businesswomen’s Network, facilitated by Carlow County Council’s - Local Enterprise Office, celebrates International Women’s Day on Monday 7th March 2022 with an inspiring online panel discussion around female leadership broadcasted from the Carlow Local Enterprise Offices as part of Local Enterprise Week 2022.   
  
This inaugural event for 2022 includes panellists Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive of Carlow County Council and Carlow native and business owner Jo Browne from Jo Browne - Natural Bamboo Products. Here they will share their leadership and life stories with Carlow Businesswomen.  

The Powerhouse Network has provided a peer learning and support network over the past six months to businesswomen in Carlow.  The regular online sessions have provided experienced guest speakers, networking opportunities and inspiration throughout.  
 
Business owner Jo Browne is looking forward to sharing her experience at the event. Jo commented ‘County Carlow is populated with many inspiring female leaders and this event is about celebrating these women and their contribution to Carlow and the wider communities’.  

Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday February 9, 2022

REVEALED: The most common pests found in Irish homes in 2021


   
Jane Manzor from Manzor Marketing co-ordinators of the Powerhouse Women in Business Network on behalf of the Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office  says:

"this will be yet another inspiring event for Carlow Businesswomen, presenting an opportunity to learn from fellow female leaders and to interact with the panel to discuss female leadership. I look forward to welcoming the attendees to what is expected to be another unmissable event."
 
Speaking of the event, Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor (Acting) with Carlow Local Enterprise Office said:

“We are delighted to host our first event during Enterprise Week for the Powerhouse Network and more importantly to acknowledge International Women’s Day”.

Melissa continued to say “County Carlow has a number of world class female leaders in all walks of life and this event give us all an opportunity to stop and take stock of the role of female leaders in County Carlow who provide inspiration to the next generation of female led enterprises”.

Doyle concluded by saying “We look forward to hosting a series of events in 2022 which are particularly suitable for female business owners and managers in County Carlow, and all are very welcome to attend”   
   
The Powerhouse – International Women’s Day Event will run from 12pm to 1:30pm on Monday 7th of March, 2022 online ( broadcasted from Carlow Visual Arts Centre).  
  
Please register online at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/264196477777 or call 059 9129783 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media