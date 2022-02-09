Death notices and funeral arrangements in Carlow - Wednesday February 9, 2022

The late Hannah Marie Snoddy

The death has occurred of Hannah Marie Snoddy of Graiguealug, Nurney, Carlow.



February 8, 2022, following a short illness bravely borne, aged 6 years.

Beloved daughter of her heartbroken parents Marie & Sam and much loved sister to Rebecca, Joshua, Katie, Megan, Jacob & Sam. Deeply regretted by her parents, sisters, brothers, granddad Thos, aunts & uncles, cousins and her friends.

May Hannah Marie's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday morning from 9.30am, concluding with funeral prayers at 11.30am, followed by burial in Rathoe Cemetery.

The family would appreciate privacy until Friday morning, when people are welcome to call for the funeral prayers.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Ronald McDonald House, Crumlin.

The late Violet Collier (née Condell)

The death has occurred of Violet Collier (née Condell) of Kilbride, Carlow.



Beloved wife of Robert (Bob). Mother of David, Stuart and Yvonne. Grandmother of Mia, Nathan, Joss, Ben, Zoe and the late Luke.

Sister of Rose, Daisy and Cecil. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Eunice, Lyn and daughter's partner Shane, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"The Lord is my Shephard"

Reposing at Lennon's funeral home, Bunclody on Wednesday from 1pm - 4pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in St. Paul's Church, Kildavin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Holy Angels, Carlow.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Violet received from her carers in Kilbride, particularly Dora Byrne and from Sonas nursing home Tullow.