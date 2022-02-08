Mass Demonstration called to demand Refuge Funding

Following the renewed light cast on Ending Gender Based Violence, following a spate of random violent attacks on women and the sharp rise in domestic violence, a mass demonstration has been organised in Dublin on Saturday March 5 ahead of International Women’s Day.

Buses to the demo will be organised from Carlow.

Ger O’ Neill, spokeswoman for Carlow Women’s Refuge campaign said:

“We cannot sit back and hope violence against women will just end. We have to actively fight for change. The government have constantly played lip service to funding a refuge in Carlow and the other 8 counties without one, but we need action.

“We need a timeline and we need funding released immediately. We also need funding restored to Rape Crisis Centres, paid domestic violence leave and consent-focused Sex Education in schools”

Ms. O Neill added:

“A mass demonstration has been called in Dublin on Saturday March 5. We will be assembling at the Spire at 11am

and marching to the Dáil where we will join the National Women Council’s rally. The Carlow refuge group will be organising a bus from Carlow on the 5th, it will leave at 9am.

“ If you want to book a seat please email carlowwrc@gmail.com“