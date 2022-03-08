Carlow celebrates International Women's day with poetry, music and strong words in the fight for justice

The sun was shining in Carlow on Tuesday March 8 as people from around the town gathered in the newly landscaped Hanover Park to celebrate International Women's Day and to celebrate all the women in Carlow, marking how far they have come in the fight for a Women's Refuge in the Town.

People Before Profit councillor Adrienne Wallace hosted the event while inviting some inspiring people to speak of their own experiences, recite original and well-known poetry and sing songs to entertain the crowd of men women and children.

Speaking at the event Adrienne Wallace said:

"We're here today to celebrate the fight for women's rights which has taken many faces and many struggles have been overcome over the years and today here in Carlow we're fighting in particular for a women's refuge.

"We've been fighting for this campaign since 2017. Since then we've been banging the door, having meetings, rallys, really trying to bring this to the forefront and I think it's fantastic and we welcome that the Government had now committted to a refuge in Carlow but I think it's very stark that they've only committed to 50 refuge spaces. That brings us up to less than half the recommended need in the country, so they're offering us crumbs in the middle of an endemic of violence against women.

Crowds embracing the cold to support the event

"When you think back, in 2018 , when the banks got bailed out and there was a financial emergency, overnight, they sat down with these men in suits, they passed emergency legislation and they made sure these boys were alright.

"And even if you look to recently when Covid hit and we had this emergency situation, overnight emergency legislation was passed.

"A ban on evictions, caps on rent , the private hospitals were nationalised . They met these crises with the tune that was needed but now when it comes to women's rights, they give us crumbs.

"50 spaces when we need 500. We're told we are going to have to wait and another report is needed in April. It's not good enough and I think it's very important that we're gathered here today.

"I know sometimes it can feel overwhelming, with what's going on in the world today, but it's very important that we act local and think global and that we can try and make a difference here today."

The people who organised this event work tirelessly to make the lives of women and children better in Carlow and will continue the fight for equality and social justice.