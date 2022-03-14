Be in with a chance to win €100 worth of vouchers with Carlow's Local Enterprise Office

To conclude Local Enterprise 2022, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fintan Phelan and his friends in the Local Enterprise Office have launched a new shop local campaign called #findingfintan which will see €1,500 worth of shop local vouchers given away to 14 lucky winners with a weekly competition on Facebook.

Fintan and his friends in the Local Enterprise Office have toured the county and each week a new image will be posted on the Carlow LEO Facebook account for people to guess where Fintan and his friends have been this week.

On the final week a bonus €200 voucher will be given away as people guess how far Fintan and his friends travelled across the County.

The Cathaoirleach said:

“To conclude Local Enterprise Week we are launching this competition to remind people to Look for Local in the post pandemic recovery where retailers, hospitality and businesses across the County need all our collective help to support local jobs and recover from the last 2 years reduced trading”.

“With new challenges around cost inflation and staff shortages it is so important that people where possible buy local. Carlow is a treasure trove of businesses who are there to provide us all with goods and services but they need our support”.

In respect of Local Enterprise Week the Cathaoirleach said “I was delighted to participate fully in the events of Local Enterprise Week where over 250 individuals participated locally in projects and programmes which are designed to showcase the enterprise supports which are available”.

The Cathaoirleach concluded by saying “while Local Enterprise Week is a focused week of awareness across the 31 Local Enterprise Offices, our Local Enterprise Office Team is available to people starting and developing their business 52 weeks of the year. I’d encourage anybody interesting in starting, developing or locating their business in County Carlow to engage with them in Enterprise House”.

Speaking about the supports of the Local Enterprise Office, Séamus Doran , Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“The Local Enterprise Office is the first stop for any entrepreneur who is looking to start or grow their business. This competition aims to encourage and support people starting out on their entrepreneurial journey”.

“The Local Enterprise Offices, located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland, support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have helped provide a range of supports for small businesses including mentoring, training, sector specific expert consultancy and financial supports to help guide businesses at any stage of their development”.

For further information or to engage with the Local Enterprise Office contact enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow