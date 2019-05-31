GALLERY: Rathvilly Tidy Towns volunteers go out 'painting, planting and cleaning'

It's been a busy week for Rathvilly Tidy Towns as their volunteers went out "painting, planting and cleaning".

The group said: "This week has been a busy one painting, planting and cleaning, so thank you to all of you that have volunteered to help us put in the finishing touches before the Tidy Towns competition starts this coming week.

"The work will be continuing over the next couple of months as the second judging should take place in August if we are lucky enough. So if you feel like helping us out where you can, please let us know."