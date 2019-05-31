UPDATE: Fishing line removed from swan in Carlow Town with the help of man on surf board

Fishing line has been removed from a swan in Carlow Town after the bird was caught with the help of a man on a surf board.

Local volunteer, Eugene Walsh, of Cairde an Naduir, provided an update on the swan and he said the ISPCA caught the swan on the river Barrow this week "with the help of a very good citizen on a surf board".



The ISPCA took the swan to a vet for an X-ray and the bird has since been sent to Athy, they will put a camera down his neck to see if he swallowed a hook.

All the fishing line was removed.

When he gets the all clear, he will be released back into the same part of the river, Eugene added.