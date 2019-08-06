'Rats are running around,' pictures of shocking condition of lands near Carlow estate

A Carlow resident has highlighted the shocking condition of lands near The Laurels on the Tullow Road and the walk along the river.

The resident got in touch with Carlow Live to highlight the problem and she says "rats are running around and it smells like garbage and no-one is doing anything about it".

She added: "No one responds to people's complaints. It is no longer normal."

