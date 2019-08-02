'Beautiful scenic area destroyed by dumpers,' shocking bout of illegal dumping in Carlow

CREDIT: Cllr Arthur McDonald

"This beautiful scenic area has been destroyed by dumpers," said Cllr Arthur McDonald after he investigated a shocking bout of illegal dumping in Carlow.

In a post on Facebook, Cllr McDonald said: "This is what I came across when I went to investigate dumping in Craanluskey, just above Ballinabranna.

"This beautiful scenic area has been destroyed by dumpers. I’ve been in contact with the Council and this dumping activity will be investigated and those responsible prosecuted."