UPDATED: Much-loved Carlow Town café announces its closure after 31 years of business

A much-loved Tullow Street café has announced its closure after 31 years of business as it becomes the latest business to close in Carlow Town.

Bon Appetit has now closed for business "due to unforseen circumstances".

A statement on the window added: "We wish to thank all our customers past and present for their support over the last 31 years.

"Tom and Nora O'Connor."

The latest blow to business in Carlow Town centre comes after Little Piggys Shoes for Kids - which also had a store on Tullow Street in Carlow - announced its closure this week.