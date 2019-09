Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender has a dance with Anna May McHugh on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director with site owners Seamus and Seamie Quirke and Henry Nolan on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Site owner Seamie Quirke with Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Site owners and landowners with Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender; Minister for Agriculture Food & The Marine Michael Creed TD; Bishop Denis Nulty and Anna May McHugh on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

World silver medalists John Whelan (Wexford) Reversible and Eamonn Treacy (Carlow) Conventional with Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director and Pádraig Walshe and Fiona Muldoon, FBD on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Members of Carlow ploughing with Anna May McHugh on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

NPA chairman Denis Keohane and Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director welcome MIchael Creed TD Minister for Agriculture Food & The Marine on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

James Moloney, Mark Cristal and Michael Broughan, Enterprise Ireland with Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director and Michael Creed TD Minister for Agriculture Food & The Marine on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

The site management team, from left: PJ Lynam, Tom Kelly (site manager); Triona Connolly, John Moran and Sean Byrne on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Anna May McHugh, NPA managing director with Paul Flanagan, AES on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

World silver medalist Eamonn Treacy (Carlow) with site owner Seamie Quirke on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Minister for Agriculture, Food & The Marine MIchael Creed TD on site at Ballintrane, Carlow for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships which will be held 17-19 September next. Photo: Alf Harvey.