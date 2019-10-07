PICTURES: Derelict houses in Carlow decorated with fake façades to improve streetscape

Derelict houses have been decorated with fake façades to improve the streetscape in Carlow Town.

The properties are on Barrack Street in the town and have been the subject of a campaign calling for them to be used for social housing applicants.

The campaign had seen posters saying "People Need to Live Here" stuck on the vacant properties in the town.

Cllr Fergal Browne previously said the properties had been allowed to remain derelict for far too long and urged the Council to take action.

While Cllr Adrienne Wallace said: "Solutions are literally staring us in the face. We are constantly calling on the FG/FF Government and Carlow Council to start using Compulsory Purchase Orders to bring these homes into use."

