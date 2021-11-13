Search

13/11/2021

Carlow Council unveils Festive Family Experience programme for 2021

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow County Council has this week announced details of the County Carlow – Festive Family Experience Programme for 2021 including a variety of events for all the family.

The official programme will kick off on November 27, 2021 with a fireworks display and music showcase with local talent The Backline along the River Barrow, kickstarting over a month of activities to engage all ages during the festive period.

Events for 2021 will include:

County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience – Fireworks & Christmas Music Showcase in association with KCLR.

The Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr. Ken Murnane with be joined by a special guest to Light Up The County Town at 5.00pm Live on Facebook
 
Carlow Food & Drink Christmas Showcase @ Arboretum  - A host of Chefs including Kevin Dundon, Paul Flynn, Jennie Maltese, Alan Foley, Tara Walker, Shane Smith, Eunice Power and Edward Hayden working with award winning Carlow Food & Drink Products.

Form @ Fairgreen – County Carlow’s craft and design collective, Form Carlow, exhibiting at a festive pop up shop in Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Rathvilly GAA - Christmas Bazar & fireworks display in association with Carlow County Council.

Borris Tidy Towns – New Year’s Eve fireworks display in association with Carlow County Council

County Carlow – Festive family image photography competition

Weekly Facebook competitions with free parking offer in Carlow town.

Commenting on the programme, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“The festive season is a time for caring. It is a time when we reach out and let people know we are thinking of them and a time for community and family.

"We in Carlow County Council are delighted to provide the Festive Family Experience Programme for 2021 which is designed to compliment the variety of community and business events across the County”.

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District, Cllr. Ken Murnane said:

“It's been a tough 18 months for many people including our businesses. We hope this Christmas will be a time for people to have some fun and enjoy the many activities taking place in our County Town and I’d encourage all to Look for Local in their purchase decisions for Christmas 2021”.

For full details visit: County Carlow - A Festive Family Experience | Facebook

