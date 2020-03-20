GALLERY: Kilkenny/Carlow Garda District Youth Awards 2020

The local Kilkenny/Carlow Garda District youth awards for 2020 was officially launched last Thursday in the resplendent settings of the Tholsel.

The awards, which are sponsored by Carlow firm Netwatch along with Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council, recognises the outstanding efforts and talents of the youth of the area in man areas - social initiatives, sport, the arts and much more.

CEO of Netwatch David Walsh commended the youth of the district, calling them our leaders of the future and urged clubs, schools or organisations to nominate individuals or groups who they feel are fitting of recognition.

You can nominate online here - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/kilkenny-carlowgardayouthawards2020 or in the coming weeks, we will be publishing the nomination form.

All forms and entries can be submitted directly to garda stations in Kilkenny and Thomastown.