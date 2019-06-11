Case adjourned after Kilkenny man charged with possession of child pornography

A man has been charged with being in possession of child pornography at an address in Kilkenny city.

At the district court the man was charged with eight offences which are contrary to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, dated from November 2015.

The case was adjourned to July to allow a Book of Evidence be prepared. Legal aid was granted in the case.

This is a different man to the one who appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged under the same act in May.