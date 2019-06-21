'Major auction' to be held at well-known machinery dealership in Borris

Kellys of Borris – a well-known machinery dealership in Carlow – will hold what it describes as a "major auction" on Saturday, July 6, according to www.agriland.ie.

The auction boasts hundreds of lots – ranging from harvesters, tractors and loading shovels right down to workshop tools.

It will kick off at 11:00am at the company's premises and lots can be viewed on Friday, July 5.

The sale will be conducted by Micheal Doyle Auctions and speaking to www.agriland.ie, he explained: "There will be a clearance auction – as per instructions from Kellys of Borris – on Saturday, July 6, at 11am."