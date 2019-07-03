PUBLIC APPEAL: Gardaí seek help to find man missing in the South East
Have you seen him?
Gardaí seek help to find man missing in the South East
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Damian O'Raw.
He was last seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy, Wexford, on June 30.
He is described as being 5'11" with brown/grey hair, of medium build with blue eyes.
When last seen Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners. He is believed to be in possession of a 161 KE registered silver Volkswagen Passat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.
