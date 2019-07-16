PICTURE: Garda carries dog found injured near South East cliffs to safety

A Waterford garda has been hailed a hero after going above and beyond his call of duty to dave an injured dog over the weekend.

Garda Colm O'Callaghan from Ardmore got a call from three people out walking the cliffs after they found a dog with a broken paw.

Having located the dog, Garda O'Callaghan carried him about a kilometre back to the patrol car and brought him to the vets.

Thankfully, Autism Assistance Dog Bailey is now on the mend and back home with his owner now. He is being monitored but will make a full recovery.

Gardaí have thanked kind walkers Naoive, Oisin and Jean for contacting them about the injured dog and taking the above photograph.