Carlow commuters! Three lanes of traffic to be fully opened on M7 from Friday

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless, has welcomed the news that the upgraded M7 is to be fully reopened on Friday with three lanes of traffic in both directions from Junction 8 to the M7/M9 merge.

Kildare Co Council have confirmed that if works proceed as planned, all three lanes will be open from the M7/M9 merge to Junction 8 Johnstown with a temporary speed limit in place until the work on the verge is completed.

Deputy Lawless welcomed the progress on this project.

He said: “This is great news for commuters, following on from the opening of the three Westbound lanes last week.

This will make a dramatic difference to the commuters who face significant delays on the M7 and it is great to see three lanes open in both directions ahead of the return of the schools in September and the resulting heavier traffic.”

“I would like to thank [Director of Services, Director of Services Roads, Transportation and Public Safety] Niall Morrissey and his team in Kildare County Council for delivering on this project along with SIAC and Colas, the construction firms.

"They are to be commended for their work throughout.”