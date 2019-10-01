Youth suffers broken jaw after being violently assaulted in broad daylight in Kilkenny
Gardaí are investigating a violent assault that occurred in broad daylight in a residential area on the outskirts of the city at the weekend.
The incident occurred on New Orchard Road at 4.45pm on Sunday when a young man in his teens was assaulted by a group of youths.
The youth suffered cuts and bruises and a broken jaw and received medical attention.
Anyone with any information or cars with dashcam footage are asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.
