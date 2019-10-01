Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí investigating sheep attack by dogs around Castlecomer area

Gardaí are investigating a sheep kill in north Kilkenny over the weekend.

The alarm was raised at around 9am on Sunday morning when two dogs were heard attacking a flock at Coolbawn, Castlecomer.

One animal was put down, another was badly injured in the attack while a number of ewes are in a poor condition after the incident.

The dogs and their owners are yet to be identified. Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact 056 7775000 or Castlecomer on 056 4441222.