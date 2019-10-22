Visiting restrictions in place as winter vomiting bug hits Carlow/Kilkenny hospital

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at a busy ward in St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

On Monday, October 21, there was a confirmed noro virus (winter vomiting bug) outbreak on Surgical 2.

The Ireland East Hospital Group has said that, in the best interests of patients, staff and the general public, there will be visiting restrictions in place on this ward.

If you have queries, please contact the hospital directly on 056-7785000. Visiting arrangements are as normal in other areas of the hospital.