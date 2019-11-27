Carlow commuters! Major traffic disruption in around Dublin as farmers continue protest

Gardaí are warning that the tractor protest undertaken by farmers in Dublin on Tuesday will continue to impact inner city traffic on Wednesday in Dublin.

The farmers began their protest at Merrion Square, and made their way to Kildare Street, demanding a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, TD.

Many slept in their tractors and vans last night and are continuing their protest today with the possibility that other routes, including the M50 could be hit if the protest escalates.

As of this morning, the following streets around Leinster House and St Stephen's Green are affected. Stephen’s Green East and North, Kildare St and Dawson St. Earlsfort Terrace has one lane open to traffic. Leeson St outbound closed. Kevin St and Cuffe St closed heading towards Stephen’s Green. Merrion Square South and East closed.

Farmers launched the tractor protest to highlight the falling incomes of the farming community, especially those in the beef and meat sector.

With Brexit looming, many fear the complete economic collapse of the farming industry, and the impact thereof on rural Ireland.

The protesters further threatened to undertake more protests on major motorways, including the M50.

See AA Roadwatch for updates; also, updates will be issued via @gardatraffic twitter account.