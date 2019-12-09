Electric Picnic even bigger and better in 2020 with tickets on sale today!

Electric Picnic tickets for next year’s festival go on sale just in time for Christmas due to an increase in the capacity for next year's event in Stradballly, Co Laois.

"Organisers are delighted to announce an increased capacity to 70,000, which means even more Picnickers can attend next year’s festival! With even more new areas in 2020, the full line-up will be revealed in the New Year," said the short statement from the Festival Republic.

The organisers say the tickets will be priced at €260 for Weekend Camping, €100 for Sunday Day tickets and Early Entry Passes priced at €30.

Tickets for Electric Picnic 2020 went on sale on September 7 this year been snapped up in less than an hour.

Tickets go on sale today at 12pm.