Gardaí investigating after car broken into and goods robbed at popular mart car park

A silver Toyota Avensis which was parked at Kilcullen Mart, just a short distance from the main street, was broken into this week and goods were robbed from the vehicle.

Gardaí confirmed that shopping goods were taken from the car earlier on Thursday afternoon, February 6 from 2 -2.45pm.

Local Gardaí are investigating, and appeal to the public if anyone saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area round that time, to contact Kilcullen Garda Station at (045) 481 212.