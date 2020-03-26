Door-to-door enquiries are underway following discovery of woman's body in Kilkenny

A Garda investigation is continuing this Thursday morning into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Kilkenny City.

The woman's body was discovered in a house in the Maudlin Street area of the city on Wednesday evening.

She is understood to be in her seventies and from Kilkenny City.

A male is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station in relation to the incident.

The woman’s body remains at the scene and Gardaí have sealed off the house.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are expected to carry out a forensic examination of the scene on Thursday and a post-mortem will also take place.