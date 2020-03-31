Laois people 'out for a drive' during Covid-19 lockdown told to return home by Gardaí

The Covid-19 lockdown resulted in motorists "out for a drive" in Laois being told to return home by Gardaí.

A checkpoint operated by Gardaí in Portlaoise was held on Sunday night March 29, for Covid-19 checks and crime prevention, to ensure that people are complying with the Government's directions.

The Laois Offaly Garda Siochána district has highlighted the stringent measures that are now in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"A number of people stopped who were simply "out for a drive" directed to go home." they reported.

The Gardaí in the two counties are continuing with regular checkpoints and supporting the community.

"Gardai in Laois and Offaly will be conducting COVID-19 and crime prevention checkpoints around the two counties. Gardai are supporting the Government measures introduced to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We wish to thank all those who have stayed indoors. We are here to help you, if you need us, please let us know. Stay Safe," they said.

They even fixed a car for a nurse coming home from a shift.

"Last night our colleagues were out and about carrying out Covid 19 checkpoints around Abbeyleix. Meantime Gardaí in Birr helping out another frontline worker Nurse Mairead who got into car trouble after a 12 hour shift in work," they reported on Tuesday March 31.