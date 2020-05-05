Man arrested after assaulting two Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

Two Gardaí were injured at a checkpoint in Kilkenny over the weekend when a driver they stopped became aggressive and assaulted them.

The man, in his late teens, appeared in court on Tuesday morning, having been stopped at a checkpoint near Callan just after midnight on Sunday morning.

When stopped at the checkpoint, he became aggressive and assaulted the Gardaí. Both Gardaí received minor injuries during the incident. Gardaí arrested him on public order offences.

The vehicle was searched and a quantity of suspected cannabis was found.

The man was arrested and brought to Kilkenny Garda Station, and he appeared in Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday.