Carlow TD welcomes 'major step forward' for local school project

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed the appointment of a design team to oversee the massive refurbishment of Presentation De La Salle Secondary School in Bagenalstown.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said it is another "major step forward" towards the delivery of this much-needed refurbishment for Presentation De La Salle.

The Carlow TD said that WS Atkins Ireland Ltd has been appointed to begin the design process for this local school and several others as part of Project Boyne of the Devolved Schools Building Programme 2.

The National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) is supporting the Department of Education and Skills by delivering an element of the Department's school building programme on its behalf.

The Devolved Schools Building Programme 2 comprises of 20 individual school building projects ranging from new builds to extensions/refurbishment projects for works at both primary and post primary level.

These projects will be delivered as three distinct project bundles: Project Nore, Project Boyne and Project Dargle.