02/09/2021

Man due to appear in court in connection with Carlow double stabbing

Man due to appear in court in connection with double stabbing

A man is due to appear before the court later this morning in connection with Sunday’s double stabbing in Carlow.

Two men, one in his 40s, the other in his 50s, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on the Barrow Track on Sunday and it is understood that both are in a stable condition.

A man aged 66 with an address in Carlow was charged with two counts of assault causing harm and one count of production of a weapon.

He appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court late Tuesday night and is due to reappear there this morning by video link.

