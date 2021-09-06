Theft in Carlow being investigated by Gardaí

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two farm gates from a field in the Kilcoole area of Tullow.
The gates were taken from their hinges at the entrance to a field between 9pm on Wednesday 1st and 8am on Thursday 2nd of September.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.
