06/09/2021

Carlow social enterprises receive share of €1 million capital grants funding

Social Enterprise grants awarded to Carlow and Kilkenny

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced today that funding of €45,000 has been granted for social enterprises across Carlow and Kilkenny under the capital grants scheme.

€21,500 has been allocated to the local authority in Carlow with €23,500 going to Kilkenny County Council.

This grant will enable social enterprises in their respective areas to buy new equipment or carry out any necessary repairs or refurbishments to improve their services.

A total of €1m in funding for social enterprises nationwide was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community development.

The Local Community Development Committees in each county will announce details shortly on how to apply for the grant funding and when the local closing dates will be.

 

