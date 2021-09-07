CAO results and college points D-Day

CAO Round 1 offers
Thousands of young men and women around Carlow are set to receive their Central Applications Office (CAO) points and college places.
Students will be able to find out their first round third level offer via the CAO from 2 pm on Tuesday, September 7.
They are among thousands of others who can expect point requirements to increase this year across a range of courses due to the rise in points.
More than 84,000 applicants will get a CAO offer this afternoon when the first round is released.
The State Exams Commission transmits the results of all Leaving Cert candidates electronically to the (CAO).
First round offers must be accepted by 3pm on September 13.
Round Two:
Offer Date:
20th September, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:
22nd September, 2021 by 15:00
Round Three:
Offer Date:
28th September, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:
30th September, 2021 by 15:00
Round Four:
Offer Date:
5th October, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:
7th October, 2021 by 15:00
Round Five:
Offer Date:
12th October, 2021 from 10:00
Reply Date:
14th October, 2021 by 15:00
