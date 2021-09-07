Search

07/09/2021

Over half of Carlow students receive first choice in CAO offers

Over half of Carlow students receive first choice in CAO offers

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

As the first round of CAO offers are released, 1,861 students in Carlow and Kilkenny can breathe a sigh of relief as half got their first preference and 79% have received one of their top three offers.

82,172 place invites have been extended to 55,221 applicants around the country since the first round went live this morning allowing students to access the details of the college course they have been offered.

714 students are in Carlow, up from 26 students or 4% last year while Kilkenny saw a decrease of 1%, from 1,163 to 1,147.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris took to Twitter this morning to congratulate students.

All students have until Monday to accept with round two of the CAO offers expected on September 20th.

