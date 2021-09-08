Search

08/09/2021

Culture Night on the way to Carlow

Culture Night on the way to Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Culture Night invites everyone, everywhere on one joyful night to discover and celebrate all that culture is today.

With a rich and diverse programme of thousands of events that span layers of arts and culture from architecture to comedy, circus to dance, film to literature, museums to music, heritage to sport and science to fashion, to name but a few….Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir 2021 will take place on Friday, 17th September across the country.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council in partnership with Carlow County Council Arts Service and puts a spotlight on the quality and breadth of Ireland’s existing cultural offerings and venues.   

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said “I would like to thank all of those arts and cultural organisations, institutions and individuals involved in Culture Night.  Every year this wonderful evening of festivities gets bigger and brighter and organisers have met the challenges posed by public health restrictions head on by developing an innovative and accessible programme.

"It is a true celebration of culture in all its forms and I was delighted this year to provide some extra support so that there will be some later night events taking place around the country as part of the work of the Night-Time Economy Taskforce.  I welcome this inclusion and hope to see more of this in the future.”

“Carlow County Council lead and manage Culture Night Carlow and are fundamental to the success of it locally. This year Carlow’s FREE EVENTS programme has a layered mix of indoor and outdoor in-person events as well as on-line activities with visitor safety paramount and ensuring adherence to government COVID-19 guidelines. Our programme in Carlow reflects inclusion through the celebration of creative communities, both new and established.  We look forward to welcoming all of you to Culture Night Carlow 2021!”, Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan.

Sinead Dowling Arts Officer, “ Following an Open call to artists and communities across County Carlow highlights this year include the phenomenal Tadgh who will perform as part of our late night event in the Link Gallery of VISUAL Carlow from 10.30pm – 11.30pm, this really is not to be missed.  

The programme this year supports artists   Simone Webb – Felting Workshops, Ben Custerton – Creative Lettering Workshops, Joan Coen – Open Studio (who also will extend her cultural offering beyond Culture Night to include 2-6pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th with Léamh Filíochta/ Poetry Reading @ 4pm), John McKenna and Angela Keogh – Hedge School, Carlow Little Theatre and Carlow Storytellers, as well as Carlow Youth Theatre at Carlow Central Library Carlow Town.  Also get along to VISUAL Carlow who will be hosting workshops, live Afro-Eire Drumming (outside), tours and live performances (all details found on www.visualcarlow.ie).”

As we begin to come together again, Culture Night runs alongside Carlow Live and Local Music Festival supported by Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – Live Performance Scheme, managed by Carlow County Council Arts Service in partnership with VISUAL Carlow, where our Carlow musicians are being supported to perform live again. On Culture Night Jack L is performing supported by local band The Exiles’.  Booking through www.carlowliveandlocal.ie

For more details and booking information for Carlow events please check out the Culture Night Carlow 2021 Programme right here

Woman suspected of murdering young boy rearrested by gardai

Meet the new family on Gogglebox Ireland

WATCH: Carole Baskin tells Irish podcast what really happened to her husband in exclusive interview

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media