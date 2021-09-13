'Extremely frustrating': Carlow Council chairman calls for urgent action to reduce driving test wait

The Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelean, has called for urgent action to be taken to address the severe backlogs in driver theory and practical tests, claiming one constituent has had their theory test cancelled three times now:
“It’s extremely frustrating. This person had cancelled days off work so they’ve now missed three days off work. A parent may have taken days off to drive them to the theory test or to drive them to their practical examination. It is causing a lot of difficulties both for younger people and their families and for their employers by having to reschedule tests”.
The matter will be raised at a meeting this afternoon with Cllr. Phelan saying the government needs to put provisions in place to reduce the waiting times as soon as possible.
