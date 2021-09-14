Search

14/09/2021

Put your business in the spotlight with KCLR & Local Enterprise Office Competition

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow County Councils Local Enterprise Office & KCLR have teamed up to invite business in County Carlow to be part of the Look for Local Roadshow Autumn/Winter 2021.

KCLR will broadcast live from six Carlow businesses and one of these winners will also walk away with a €1,500 photography and digital marketing package for their business and €1,500 worth of advertising from KCLR

Launching the competition , Cllr. Fintan Phelan , Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said, “I would encourage all businesses to enter this competition and win the chance to showcase their business story on KCLR and also be in a chance to win a Euro 1,500 photography and digital marketing package for their business”. 

The Cathaoirleach continued to say, “it is proven that advertising helps a business to earn profits by enabling more people to know about the products and services and thus resulting in more sales”. Concluding the Cathaoirleach  said “this competition is all about showcasing the wonderful array of consumer options in Carlow and is enshrined in the value that for every Euro spent locally , it supports local jobs in our communities”

Pat Gardiner, General Manager with KCLR said “We are delighted to be part of this competition and hope that the host businesses for the shows will benefit from the thousands of times that people interact with KCLR on air, online and through our social platforms that they really want to support local”. Pat concluded by saying “KCLR “Local radios play a very important role in supporting SME’s not only because they reinforce the sense of belonging and community, but also because they can provide a unique public service for the wider community”.

The closing date for entries is 6th October 2021 @ 12noon and 6 businesses will be selected for this competition (2 from each Municipal area in Carlow). One business from the six will be selected for the Euro 1,500 based on their Look for Local Story both submitted in the application and during their show. Winning Businesses will have KCLR at their premises to Broadcast , interview with owner/managers and key staff and their local network of suppliers.

Seamus Doran , Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with Carlow County Councils Local Enterprise Office said, “We are delighted to spearhead this project which builds on our previous successful rounds of Look for Local Roadshows with KCLR”.

Doran continued to say, “I look forward to seeing the entries for this competition and to seeing KCLR broadcast live from six Carlow businesses. I would encourage people to buy and support local by ‘Looking for Local’ in the realization the money you spend will benefit several different businesses in our area and every Euro that you give to a local business is an investment in your community”.

Entries can be submitted on https://submit.link/qS or by contacting the Local Enterprise Office on www.localenterprise.ie/carlow, emailing enterprise@carlowcoco.ie or by calling 059-9129783.

