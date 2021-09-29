Have your say on how Carlow develops over the next few years
The draft county development plan 2022-2028 is out now for public consultation but you only have until this Friday to make any submissions.
All written submissions or observations will be duly considered by the Planning Authority and taken into consideration before the making of the Plan
23 submissions have been made since the document went public on July 21st including contributions from Coillte, the OPW, the Department of Transport and the EPA.
For more information on the development plan and how to make a submission Click Here
