Death Notices for Carlow - October 15th, 2021

The late Edward Neville

The death has occurred of Edward Neville of Killoughternane, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Peacefully at his home in Hanwell , London surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father to James, he will be sadly missed by them and by his many close cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, on Friday, 15th of October, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, followed by burial in Rathanna Cemetery.

Livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed HERE

Due to Covid regulations, the funeral home and funeral Mass are restricted to 50% capacity, please also should wear face covering.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Leukaemia and Myeloma Research

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-eddie-neville

The late Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan

The death has occurred of Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan of Thomas Court, Dublin / Borris, Carlow.



October 12th, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late John, Sadly missed by her daughters Sian, her partner Karl and Amy, mother Hannah, grandchildren Nathan, Lauryn, Ali, Naomi and CJ, brothers, sisters, Catherine, Mary, Peter, Deirdre, Helen, Jaki, John, David, Amanda and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Patrick (Pat) McGrath

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McGrath of 60 Askea Lawns, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully, on October 12th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

He is sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 5pm on Friday with Prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.