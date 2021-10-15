Search

15/10/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 15th, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 15th, 2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 15th, 2021

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The late Edward Neville

The death has occurred of Edward Neville of Killoughternane, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Peacefully at his home in Hanwell , London surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father to James, he will be sadly missed by them and by his many close cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, on Friday, 15th of October, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Lazerian's Church, Ballinkillen, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, followed by burial in Rathanna Cemetery.

Livestream of the Funeral Mass can be viewed HERE

Due to Covid regulations, the funeral home and funeral Mass are restricted to 50% capacity, please also should wear face covering.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Leukaemia and Myeloma Research

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/in-memory-of-eddie-neville

The late Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan

The death has occurred of Ann Marie (Nancy) Jordan of Thomas Court, Dublin / Borris, Carlow.

October 12th, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late John, Sadly missed by her daughters Sian, her partner Karl and Amy, mother Hannah, grandchildren Nathan, Lauryn, Ali, Naomi and CJ, brothers, sisters, Catherine, Mary, Peter, Deirdre, Helen, Jaki, John, David, Amanda and Anthony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later on RIP.ie

The late Patrick (Pat) McGrath

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McGrath of 60 Askea Lawns, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, on October 12th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

He is sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 5pm on Friday with Prayers at 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Big rise in demand for vegetarian takeaways among Irish consumers

CAB has hit almost 2,000 targets in the 25 years since it was established

'Proceed, pause or proceed with some safeguards' - Minister Harris says Government must decide on ease of restrictions

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media