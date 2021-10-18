Search

18/10/2021

Gardaí appeal for information following several burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information on several burglaries that took place at the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating after a lawnmower was stolen from a garden shed in Strawhill Villas. The red Prolawn push lawn mower was taken between 6.30pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

If offered this item for sale please contact local Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.

Gardaí in Carlow also received a report of a break in at a house in the Leaney area on Sunday.

A window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry. The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 4pm.  A sum of money in coinage was taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí on (059) 913 6620. 

