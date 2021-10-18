Search

18/10/2021

'Shocking and disappointing' - Covid cases continue to rise with 482 patients now in hospital

'Shocking and disappointing' , Covid cases continue to rise with 482 patients now in hospital

There are now 482 Covid-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 76 since Saturday

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

There are now 482 Covid-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 76 since Saturday.

Health Service Executive (HSE) CEO Paul Reid has said the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has risen by 44% over the last two weeks. It compares to 400 people on this day last week and 333 patients on this day two weeks ago.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in ICU stands at 74.

According to an update from the HSE last night, there were 11 adult public ICU beds left available in the system along with one paediatric ICU bed.

Mr. Reid said:

"Time for us all to hit the reset button. 1. If unvaccinated, you're at higher risk, resulting in a disproportionate impact. Do the right thing. 2. For the rest of us, time to do the basics well again. Both of the above work."

A specialist in infectious diseases Professor Sam McConkey has said that the 'shocking and disappointing' rise in hospitalisations and ICU admissions as a result of Covid-19 is disrupting regular hospital services.

Prof McConkey told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne that a quarter of the country's ICU beds are now being used to treat people with Covid-19 which he says "really disrupts the regular care" that can be provided to those who are very ill in Ireland.

He said that the situation is "not a good way to go into winter with flu coming".

Prof McConkey said that we should not see 22 October as "a freedom day" and that ventilation, mask wearing and physical distancing needs to continue in society.

He said that with case numbers as high as they are now, he favoured allowing employees to continue to work from home where possible.

He said that NIAC's position on the provision of booster vaccines is eagerly awaited and that ideally a booster should be provided for everybody but that 'the when and which one is a difficult question'.

His comments come before a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) later today ahead of the scheduled lifting of restrictions this Friday.

Government is expected to receive NPHET advice before making an announcement later in the week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media