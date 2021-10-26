Search

26/10/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - October 26th, 2021

The late David (Mordock) Keane

The death has occurred of David (Mordock) Keane of 6 John St, Carlow Town, Carlow.

October 24th, 2021. Suddenly, at his home.

Predeceased by his parents Barney and Ethel. Loving brother to Bernard, Gerard and Millicent, sadly missed by his bothers, sister, sister in law Ina, brother in law Nick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, good friends and neighbours.

May David's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association.

House Private Please

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Richard (Dick) Treacy

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Treacy of Cloneen, Kilkenny / Crettyard, Carlow.

October 23rd, 2021. Peacefully, at Waterford University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents William (Willie) and Mary Jane (Ciss) and his sister May. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his brother Alfred, nephews Gordon, Stanley, Robert, Vivian and Cecil, niece Rosemary, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his nephew Cecil's residence, Cloneen, Castlecomer. Funeral cortège will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer, on Wednesday for 2pm Service.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Please observe current Covid 19 guidelines.

House strictly private.

"At Rest"

The late Cyril F.G. Steward

The death has occurred of Cyril F.G. Steward of 1 Woodgrove Ave., Rathvilly, Carlow and formerly Epsom, Surrey, UK

October 24th, 2021. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, stepson Thomas, son Brian, daughter Sharon, daughter-in-law Tracey, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and extended family in the U.K., nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Cyril rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal from there at 7pm. to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 7.30pm. reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm after which he will be laid to rest in Rathvilly Cemetery.

House private please.

Cyril’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

The late Sean Kerr

The death has occurred of Sean Kerr of Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow & formerly Fenagh, Co. Carlow.

John Gerald Oliver Kerr known to us all as Sean, unexpectedly but peacefully on October 24th, 2021.

Predeceased by his sisters Pat, Nuala, Francis & Mary. Sean, beloved husband of his heartbroken wife Margaret and adored father of Adrian, Robert & Nicola & his sister Rita. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Sonia, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Shannon, Courtney, Bethany, Katie, Lauren, Erin, Matthew & Chloe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and an enormous circle of friends including Dermot, Bernie & Michael.

May Sean's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Wednesday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean's Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link

https://youtu.be/Zw_SBRNhjyg

