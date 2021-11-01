Death Notices for Carlow - November 1st, 2021

The late Christina (Chrissie) Fanning (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Fanning (née Foley) of Athgoe North, Newcastle, Dublin / Rathvilly, Carlow.



October 29th, 2021. Peacefully in the exceptional care of all at The Hermitage Clinic; pre-deceased by her husband Paddy, son James and sister Patricia (Delaney).

Sadly missed by her loving family Elaine, Ann, Colm and Deirdre, sons-in-law Pat and Ger, daughter-in-law Ruth, brothers Dan and Ger, sisters Anna, Mai and Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her 11 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Chrissie rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Finian’s Church, Newcastle on Tuesday, 2nd November for 12 noon. Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Newcastle Cemetery.

Chrissie’s Funeral Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Tuesday evening at 9pm. The link for which will be posted then on RIP.ie.

The late Michael Dalton

The death has occurred of Michael Dalton of Myshall, Carlow / Kilbarrack, Dublin.



October 29th, 2021. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his heartbroken wife Ginger, daughter's Sam & Andrea, son Michael jnr. Deeply regretted by his loving wife & children, sons-in-law Robert & Patrick, daughter-in-law Hazel, brothers Tom & Larry, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aaron, Katie, Rudilee, Rebekah, Sean & Luke, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 11am to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1pm Funeral Service followed by cremation.

House strictly private please.

The late Mary Murphy (née Fogarty)

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Fogarty) of Newline, Ballymurphy, Carlow.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff at Beechwood Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband John and brother Jim. Sadly missed by her children Gerry, James, Matty, Marie, Sean and Anita and their partners, sisters Biddy, Joan and Anne, grandchildren, great- grandchild, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 5pm to 8pm on Monday and from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current government and H.S.E. Covid guidelines.

The late Craig Mahon

The death has occurred of Craig Mahon of Willow Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow.



Suddenly. Beloved grandson of the late John and Kathleen Mahon and nephew of the late Patricia Abbey and Deborah O'Hara (nee Mahon).

Craig will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Kathleen, father Anthony, sisters Kelsey and Caitlin, brother Noah, partner Taylor, son Blake, daughter Ella Mai, grandparents Pat and Eileen Abbey, dear best friend Patrick, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Craig Rest In Peace.

House private, please.

Please check RIP.ie on Monday afternoon for an update on funeral arrangements.