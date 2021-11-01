Gardaí appeal for information following a burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Carlow (Image: Shutterstock)
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Carlow that took place on October 30, on a commercial premises in Ballintrane, Fenagh.
The break-in occurred between the hours of 4pm on Saturday, October 30 to 9.30am on Sunday, October, 31.
Cash and a Huaewi phone were taken during the incident.
Individuals who noticed any suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the Ballintrane, Fenagh area are being asked to contact Ballon Garda station.
