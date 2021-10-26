Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a Carlow burglary
A burglary occurred at a house in Clonogan, Clonegal between Sunday, October 17, and Saturday, October 23rd.
Gardaí said a number of bedrooms had been gone through but nothing was taken from inside the house.
Two garden hoses were stolen from outside.
Gardaí are currently investigating the break-in at the Carlow home.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been offered these items for sale or anyone with information to contact the Garda Station.
The TD said a new, holistic, time-framed and fully-funded modernisation strategy is urgently needed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.