Gardaí appeal for witnesses following several burglaries in Carlow.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in Carlow following a number of burglaries in the county over the last week.
Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh received a report of a break in at a house in Ballycrinnigan between Sunday 14 and Wednesday 17. A number of items were taken from an outhouse in the farmyard among them a Husqvarna chainsaw, two water troughs, a wooden butter churn and an iron gate.
In Carlow, Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Kellistown on Thursday between 7am and 7pm. A window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry. Rooms were ransacked and a gold men’s watch was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620.
Gardaí are investigasting a burglary at a house in the Ballytiglea area on Thursday between 2pm and 9pm. Entry was gained via a window to the rear of the house. A number of rooms were disturbed and a sum of cash was taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Borris on 059 977 3102.
An investigation is underway into a report of a break in at a house in Seskinryan on Thursday between 8pm and 9.30pm. Entry was gained via a window at rear of house. A number of items of jewellery were taken: a silver diamond bracelet, two gold rings, ruby earrings and a gold bracelet.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 972 1212.
