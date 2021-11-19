Search

19/11/2021

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following several burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following several burglaries in Carlow.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in Carlow following a number of burglaries in the county over the last week.

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh received a report of a break in at a house in Ballycrinnigan between Sunday 14 and Wednesday 17. A number of items were taken from an outhouse in the farmyard among them a Husqvarna chainsaw, two water troughs, a wooden butter churn and an iron gate.

In Carlow, Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Kellistown on Thursday between 7am and 7pm. A window at the rear of the house was smashed to gain entry. Rooms were ransacked and a gold men’s watch was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620.

Gardaí are investigasting a burglary at a house in the Ballytiglea area on Thursday between 2pm and 9pm. Entry was gained via a window to the rear of the house. A number of rooms were disturbed and a sum of cash was taken.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Borris on 059 977 3102.

An investigation is underway into a report of a break in at a house in Seskinryan on Thursday between 8pm and 9.30pm. Entry was gained via a window at rear of house. A number of items of jewellery were taken: a silver diamond bracelet, two gold rings, ruby earrings and a gold bracelet.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059 972 1212.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

    This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman.

    © 2021 Iconic Media