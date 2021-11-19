Search

'Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game' - TD calls for investigation into Irish lotto

The lotto has been capped at a whopping €19m since September.

A Fine Gael TD has called for an investigation into the Irish Lotto because no on has won the jackpot in nearly six months.

Bernard Durkan, TD for Kildare North, has said while he is not suggesting any wrongdoing but feels an audit is necessary to reassure the public. 

The top prize of €19m has rolled over 46 times making it the longest run in the history of the game.

Mr Durkan said:

"It's been almost six months since it was won. This didn't happen in Ronan Collin's day", adding that he never agreed with the decision to increase the number of balls in the draw from 36 to 47.

The TD said he is calling on the chief executive of Premier Lotteries Ireland, Andre Algeo, to drop a couple of balls as a mark of good faith and make the draw more winnable

"In 1988, there were 36 balls, 39 in 1992, 42 in 1994, 45 in 2006 before reaching a hefty 47 in 2015", Mr Durkan said before adding "Mr Algeo, tear down those balls." 

Mr Durkan, who is both on the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committees, said he would be writing to the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath to express his concerns.

The next lotto draw will take place tomorrow night, Saturday 20, but the Fine Gael TD isn't hopeful the €19m jackpot will be won.

"Currently ahead of tomorrow night’s lotto draw, the prospect of winning is so remote that punters must be thinking Shergar would have a better chance at winning Squid Game", he concluded.

