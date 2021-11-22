Gardaí appeal for witnesses following a number of crimes in Carlow over the weekend.
Gardaí are investigating an incident where a rock was thrown through the window of a house in Parkwood, Tullow. The incident occurred at 10pm on Saturday evening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí in Tullow on (059) 915 1222.
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where the driver’s window of a van was smashed while parked in the driveway of a house in Fr Cummins Park. The window of the white Mercedes van was smashed between 10.30 and 11pm on Saturday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bagenalstown on (059) 972 1212.
Gardaí received a report of damage to the window of a commercial premises on Tullow St between 4.30pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday. The window of the business was smashed.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.