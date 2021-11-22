Search

22/11/2021

Research reveals hybrid working is out of favour with Carlow employers

Research reveals hybrid working is out of favour with Carlow employers.

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

As the Government advises businesses to move to remote working again, new research reveals that employer enthusiasm in Carlow and across the country for hybrid working has decreased since the phased reopening of workplaces began in September.

The latest HR Barometer Report from consultants Adare Human Resource Management reveals that 32 per cent of employers, excluding retail and wholesale sectors, believe hybrid working will benefit their organisation. This compares to 76.8 per cent in their March HR Barometer Report.

The survey also highlights the slow progress being made on addressing diversity and inclusion as well as the ongoing gender pay gap that persists in many workplaces.

Derek McKay, Managing Director, Adare Human Resource Management warns that continued inaction on these matters could prove costly for employers in Carlow as recruitment and talent acquisition, along with retention, remain businesses’ top priorities heading into 2022.

“Our latest barometer highlights some significant HR challenges facing employers nationally, including in Carlow into 2022.

"However, dealing with them in a timely manner could be of substantial benefit to organisations. Obviously, hybrid working won’t necessarily be a blanket decision for all employers as it suits certain roles and sectors more than others.

"Unsurprisingly, given the nature of their business, most retail and wholesale employers surveyed across the country (89 per cent) don’t see companywide benefits. However, the fall in support from other employers is surprising, especially in the professional services sector where over two thirds of employers expressed reservations.”

“With remote and hybrid working receiving the full support of Government through the publication of the National Remote Working Strategy and Code of Practice on Right to Disconnect, flexible working practices are here to stay for Carlow’s employers.

"Now is a great opportunity for Carlow employers to review what has happened in their workplaces over the past few months and with clear communication with their employees adapt their model so it works for all,” says McKay.

It also appears that there is significant room for improvement amongst employers nationally around diversity and inclusion.

According to the HR Barometer Report, the wider adoption of diversity and inclusion practices by Ireland’s employers appears to have stalled. One third of employers surveyed have no diversity and inclusion policy in place, a level that is unchanged from the September 2020 report.

McKay warns this could prove costly for employers, including those in Carlow.

“Employers’ obligations under the Employment Equality Act, 1998 – 2015, are very clear.

"Organisations should ensure that they have the appropriate diversity and inclusion policies and training in place to protect themselves from any issues arising. Finding oneself in front of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) without such a policy could further aggravate matters for employers, as well as negatively impact the company’s reputation given WRC hearings are now held in public", McKay added.

