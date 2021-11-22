Carlow castle works will allow public to enjoy it again
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the completion of essential works at Carlow Castle, which will now allow the public to enjoy the historic site once again.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “I am delighted to say that, following essential safety works, locals and tourists alike can now enjoy access to historic Carlow Castle. As part of the works, there was a need to put some localised fencing in place to keep visitors at a safe distance from the face of certain walls within the castle complex.
“These areas were highlighted as potential hazards during the recent work and until further structural investigations and assessments can be made, these fences will stay in place. However, with the current arrangement in place, the public can still view the castle from all sides, making sure that a visit to the Castle is as complete as possible.”
